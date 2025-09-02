This update introduces Mission Mutators and expands the Ship Upgrade system aiming to make missions even more dynamic and each ship more customizable.
New Features
Mission Mutators: Missions now has a chance to include a random mutator, altering gameplay in unique ways. Mutators begin to appear in the middle of the first sector. Note: does not affect pre-v1.1 save files.
15 New Ship Upgrades: Expanding the current roster from 37 to 52, these upgrades offer more options, utility, and specialization for your ship.
Balance Changes
Nullwave Shield: Now blocks all damage for 1 second after triggering, rather than only the triggering DMG instance.
Boss HP: Reduced by ~5% in the last three sectors.
Freezing Modifier: Credit cost increased by 50%.
Additional options:
Option to not highlight newly unlocked equipment (the '!') added to gameplay options.
Added an option to turn off mouse movement (i.e., option to use only mouse buttons).
Bug Fixes
Fixed crash occurring when starting certain levels.
Fixed a bug of missions being slightly longer than intended.
Updated font for collected loot display.
Laser damage now properly counted toward certain achievements.
Fixed small memory leak during space levels.
Negative energy regeneration no longer drops energy below 0.
Minor fixes applied to mouse control behavior.
