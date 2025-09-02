- Added grass
- Adjusted Stamina regeneration
- Added stamina upgrades to chests
- Fixed a bug where the cannons exploded after loading a save
- Fixed a bug that broke the leviathan fight if you saved during it
- Temporarily removed mimalloc to fix and issue on RDNA4 GPUs
Grasslands Update
