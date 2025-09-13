 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19819352 Edited 13 September 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Update subsequent materials and plot.

2. Synchronously update new enemies, new equipment, and new skills.

3. A few issues, including typos and the inability to open the manual, will be fixed in subsequent updates.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3795111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link