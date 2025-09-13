1. Update subsequent materials and plot.
2. Synchronously update new enemies, new equipment, and new skills.
3. A few issues, including typos and the inability to open the manual, will be fixed in subsequent updates.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
1. Update subsequent materials and plot.
2. Synchronously update new enemies, new equipment, and new skills.
3. A few issues, including typos and the inability to open the manual, will be fixed in subsequent updates.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update