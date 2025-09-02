 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19819194 Edited 2 September 2025 – 03:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed terrain issue in Gingko Town
- Adjusted UI display order of lobby furniture
- Fixed issue where contract rewards were not appearing
- Fixed issue where navigation marker was not functioning correctly in the lobby

Changed files in this update

Depot 2475011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link