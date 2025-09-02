 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19819140 Edited 2 September 2025 – 03:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A hotfix has been released with the following changes:
  • Fixed an issue that caused rune deployment popups to appear for units that were deployed via various abilities or spells which are supposed to be hidden (e.g., Summon Rock Trap, etc)
  • Fixed another issue with word wrapping in chat, seen most prevalently when using the /who command.
  • Fixed an issue in which the game would sometimes play the turn time running out sound when clicking the Ok button to return to the lobby.
  • Fixed an issue in which the ability Stun did not play any animation or sound.

Changed files in this update

Windows Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link