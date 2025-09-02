- Fixed an issue that caused rune deployment popups to appear for units that were deployed via various abilities or spells which are supposed to be hidden (e.g., Summon Rock Trap, etc)
- Fixed another issue with word wrapping in chat, seen most prevalently when using the /who command.
- Fixed an issue in which the game would sometimes play the turn time running out sound when clicking the Ok button to return to the lobby.
- Fixed an issue in which the ability Stun did not play any animation or sound.
Client hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
A hotfix has been released with the following changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update