Graphics / VFX

Added progress-based brightening with a late-game “pop”



Implemented along-shape particle flow with per-segment movement



Guaranteed multiple visible features (core shape + outer/inner/noise)



Applied curated palette themes (blue/teal/purple) with primary/secondary mix



Aligned bloom/emission tint to the chosen palette color



Audio-Reactive

Hooked FMOD timeline markers; secondary particles pulse on kicks.



Kept primaries on steady progress-driven brightness, independent of pulses



Rendering / Ordering

Fixed draw order so background particles sit behind the board background



Avoided global emission overrides that homogenized colors; preserved per-particle look



Note: Background particles CAN NOT be disabled, I plan on introducing this as another setting switch in following updates. Also, the first song in the list does not have Kick reactions for the particle backgrounds; its a tedious process that I'm working on.