Graphics / VFX
- Added progress-based brightening with a late-game “pop”
- Implemented along-shape particle flow with per-segment movement
- Guaranteed multiple visible features (core shape + outer/inner/noise)
- Applied curated palette themes (blue/teal/purple) with primary/secondary mix
- Aligned bloom/emission tint to the chosen palette color
Audio-Reactive
- Hooked FMOD timeline markers; secondary particles pulse on kicks.
- Kept primaries on steady progress-driven brightness, independent of pulses
Rendering / Ordering
- Fixed draw order so background particles sit behind the board background
- Avoided global emission overrides that homogenized colors; preserved per-particle look
Note: Background particles CAN NOT be disabled, I plan on introducing this as another setting switch in following updates. Also, the first song in the list does not have Kick reactions for the particle backgrounds; its a tedious process that I'm working on.
