2 September 2025 Build 19819014
Update notes via Steam Community

Graphics / VFX

  • Added progress-based brightening with a late-game “pop”
  • Implemented along-shape particle flow with per-segment movement
  • Guaranteed multiple visible features (core shape + outer/inner/noise)
  • Applied curated palette themes (blue/teal/purple) with primary/secondary mix
  • Aligned bloom/emission tint to the chosen palette color

Audio-Reactive

  • Hooked FMOD timeline markers; secondary particles pulse on kicks.
  • Kept primaries on steady progress-driven brightness, independent of pulses

Rendering / Ordering

  • Fixed draw order so background particles sit behind the board background
  • Avoided global emission overrides that homogenized colors; preserved per-particle look


Note: Background particles CAN NOT be disabled, I plan on introducing this as another setting switch in following updates. Also, the first song in the list does not have Kick reactions for the particle backgrounds; its a tedious process that I'm working on.

