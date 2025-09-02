Hello, this is the LumineNight development team.

We have confirmed a critical bug after the latest update that makes it impossible to progress in the game.

The issue occurs in Mary’s Trial – Bookstore Puzzle, where the game cannot be played normally. Specifically, when adjusting the position of the notes with the mouse, the note’s shape changes, causing the puzzle to become impossible to clear.

As a temporary workaround, the puzzle can still be cleared if you use a keyboard or gamepad instead of the mouse.

This bug is scheduled to be fixed within today.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

For other bug reports or inquiries related to the game, please contact us at spickasoft@gmail.com

Thank you.