Moved global volume down on all tracks.

Decreased the global encounter rate for enemy encounters.

Changed 2 character specific chests so they must be recruited prior to opening them.

Added text to Crystal Shield Armor and bumped effect from 10 to 15 percent.

Lowered stats of Baby Dino and Munchy Dino.

Increased Rainbow Rod's elemental defense percents.

Improved a couple Axe weapon stats particlarly the Magic Attack Stat.

Updated Quest Description for Magma Sigil to provide a better clue.

Reduced Maximum Level Cap of Enemies in Gamma Tower.

Increase Passive MP restore on Airia's Upgraded Flute from 3% to 4%.

Added a message when the Desert Shrine Prize Activates.

Upgraded Inspired skill to provide between 1 - 3 random buffs.

Upgraded Cadderly's Shell skill to be a double buff.

Updated the Ribbon accessory so anyone can wear it.

Updated Description on Genji Gloves, removed the ATK penalty as well.

Updated Description on Ninja Mask gear.

Updated Quest Description for "The Hidden Nexus" for Gamepad controls.

Moved a Chest in the Sky Shrine out from behind the pillar.

Changed the text of the NPC before the Frourio Caverns.