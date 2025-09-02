 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19818837 Edited 2 September 2025 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed bug with seeker "new coins found" statistic.
- Added a button in System to clear cumulative statistics.
- Fixed bug with coin stack comparison height history when 0 total coins have been found.
- Fixed bug with feed not wiping when loading between saves or performing a hard reset.

