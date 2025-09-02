Dual Snake

Today, with heavy hearts but immense gratitude, we announce the end of service for Dual Snake's online features. It has been 7 years and 7 months since our beloved two-headed snake was released on January 31st, 2018. It has been an incredible journey, and we thank you all for being a part of it.



Over the years, our server has been racking up costs, and the now-unsupported software it was running on finally gave out. While this marks the end of its online life, we've worked to ensure the spirit of the game lives on. We want to wholeheartedly thank every single person who has played, created, and competed in Dual Snake.

Immortalizing the Snake

All online services have now been migrated into permanent offline features. We made sure nothing was lost.

All community-created levels that were ever uploaded are now bundled with the game. You can access this massive library of content from the Custom menu (formerly Online).

All-time high scores have been immortalized. We have bundled the final leaderboards with the game after carefully removing impossible and cheated scores. The world records are now set in stone!

New high scores are saved locally. You can still challenge yourself and your friends, competing against the immortalized world records on all main, side, and custom levels.

Dual Snake's Legacy and Our Future

We've moved on from Dual Snake, but we couldn't be more proud of what it became. It taught us so much and was the backbone of the experience that allowed us to create and launch our next game, Primateria. Our lovely two-headed snake even made the journey with us and is present in the game with a brand-new art style!





You can check out Primateria here:





And the adventure doesn't stop there. We are now hard at work on its sequel,. We're pouring everything we've learned into this new chapter.You can follow our progress and wishlist it here:We are very proud of our journey and incredibly thankful to all of you for being there. We hope you'll continue with us on our new adventures!

Much love <3

Yfrit.