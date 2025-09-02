Hello Divers!

We have conducted an update to address 'Ichiban's Holiday' action balance based on user feedback.

Please find the details below:

◈ Update Version:

Win: v1.0.0.1702

Mac: v1.0.5.595

◈ Update Content:

'Ichiban's Holiday' Improvements





ICHIBAN'S HOLIDAY DLC

\[Improvements]

Improved the control and button input system based on user feedback

Improved Special Move activation from simultaneous key input to single key input Keyboard: Ctrl Controller XBOX, Nintendo Switch: B Button PlayStation: O Button

Increased character movement speed

Reduced delay on character basic attacks

Fixed an input issue where pressing jump and attack simultaneously did not work sometimes





Additional Information

In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the \[File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..LocalLownexonDAVE THE DIVER



Mac OS:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData



Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes