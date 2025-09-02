 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19818782 Edited 2 September 2025 – 05:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Divers!

We have conducted an update to address 'Ichiban's Holiday' action balance based on user feedback.

Please find the details below:

◈ Update Version:

  • Win: v1.0.0.1702

  • Mac: v1.0.5.595

◈ Update Content:

  • 'Ichiban's Holiday' Improvements


ICHIBAN'S HOLIDAY DLC

\[Improvements]

Improved the control and button input system based on user feedback

  • Improved Special Move activation from simultaneous key input to single key input

    • Keyboard: Ctrl

    • Controller

      • XBOX, Nintendo Switch: B Button

      • PlayStation: O Button

  • Increased character movement speed

  • Reduced delay on character basic attacks

  • Fixed an input issue where pressing jump and attack simultaneously did not work sometimes


Additional Information

Windows:
%LocalAppData%..LocalLownexonDAVE THE DIVER

Mac OS:
~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log
~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
or
~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:
./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

  • If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

  • Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1868141
macOS Depot 1868142
DLC 2492320 Depot 2492320
Windows DLC 3543180 Depot 3543180
macOS DLC 3543180 Depot 3543181
