Hello Divers!
We have conducted an update to address 'Ichiban's Holiday' action balance based on user feedback.
Please find the details below:
◈ Update Version:
Win: v1.0.0.1702
Mac: v1.0.5.595
◈ Update Content:
'Ichiban's Holiday' Improvements
ICHIBAN'S HOLIDAY DLC
\[Improvements]
Improved the control and button input system based on user feedback
Improved Special Move activation from simultaneous key input to single key input
Keyboard: Ctrl
Controller
XBOX, Nintendo Switch: B Button
PlayStation: O Button
Increased character movement speed
Reduced delay on character basic attacks
Fixed an input issue where pressing jump and attack simultaneously did not work sometimes
Additional Information
In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the \[File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.
Windows:
%LocalAppData%..LocalLownexonDAVE THE DIVER
Mac OS:
~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log
~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
or
~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
Steam Deck:
./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER
◈ Notes
If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.
Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.
Changed files in this update