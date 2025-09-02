Citizens of ANEURISM IV! Take a moment to enjoy the Cortex's latest propaganda piece courtesy the very talented Fistoos.

We return earlier than expected with a simple housekeeping update, which suddenly turned into a slightly more interesting one due to the return of Evil One: every hard working prole's favourite knockoff card game.

Another neat note about this update is that we finally fixed the funny cosmetic bug where corpses would almost always wear incorrect cosmetics.

Last but not least, we'd like to finally formally introduce our brand new support system. If you would like to report a bug or a player, get your server verified, or anything else — you can now simply create a ticket on our support site. Please note that if you have any unresolved support requests submitted through email before today, then you might want to open a ticket instead.

We'll be back soon with more small updates as we continue to work on the highly anticipated Misery update.

Changelog

New features

Reworked and re-added the Evil One card game

Improvements

Enabled push-to-talk in interaction windows

Added more splash screens

Bug fixes