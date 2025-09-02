New Feature (Gameplay)
- Can select direction to target on Lock Mode, Scrolling, Arrows or Right Stick
- Pressing Target Button will now toggle (no longer required to press to remove)
New Feature (Settings)
- Rebinding Controls is now available for Keyboard (Gameplay Actions)
- VSync Setting behavior fixed
- Improve Resolution Setting visualization and behavior
- Add Frame Rate Limiters Setting (30, 40,60, unlimited)
Performance Improvements
- Build Size was reduce from 12.2GB to 4.3GB
- VRAM improvements due to Texture compression (without compromising quality)
- Lowered CPU consumption by implementing pooling and refactoring some code
- Reduced lights in the scene while improving lightning.
Polish
- Improve Impact feedback for Hits, Critical Hits and Kill shots
- Sound feedback added on Kill Shot
- Increase range to open chest (Wolf Mode)
- Item Pick Up change from gold to green (gold will be legendary drops)
- Reward and Pick Up items visualization improve
- Add slide animation to objective UI,
- Reduce active time for Objective UI from 30 to 10.
- Input reworks to follow steam player standards
- Improve tutorial text (language)
- Improve Menu Navigation
- Shadow, Light and Water looks better (not so Dark anymore)
Fixes
- Menu Language Navigation
- Spell Book UI error when only Thunder was available
- Slider values are easy and faster to set (speed depend on pressing time)
- Drop down selection on menu (resolution)
Update Notes for 9/1/2025
