 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19818749 Edited 2 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Feature (Gameplay)

- Can select direction to target on Lock Mode, Scrolling, Arrows or Right Stick
- Pressing Target Button will now toggle (no longer required to press to remove)

New Feature (Settings)

- Rebinding Controls is now available for Keyboard (Gameplay Actions)
- VSync Setting behavior fixed
- Improve Resolution Setting visualization and behavior
- Add Frame Rate Limiters Setting (30, 40,60, unlimited)

Performance Improvements

- Build Size was reduce from 12.2GB to 4.3GB
- VRAM improvements due to Texture compression (without compromising quality)
- Lowered CPU consumption by implementing pooling and refactoring some code
- Reduced lights in the scene while improving lightning.

Polish

- Improve Impact feedback for Hits, Critical Hits and Kill shots
- Sound feedback added on Kill Shot
- Increase range to open chest (Wolf Mode)
- Item Pick Up change from gold to green (gold will be legendary drops)
- Reward and Pick Up items visualization improve
- Add slide animation to objective UI,
- Reduce active time for Objective UI from 30 to 10.
- Input reworks to follow steam player standards
- Improve tutorial text (language)
- Improve Menu Navigation
- Shadow, Light and Water looks better (not so Dark anymore)

Fixes

- Menu Language Navigation
- Spell Book UI error when only Thunder was available
- Slider values are easy and faster to set (speed depend on pressing time)
- Drop down selection on menu (resolution)


Changed files in this update

Depot 2563331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link