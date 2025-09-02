New Feature (Gameplay)



- Can select direction to target on Lock Mode, Scrolling, Arrows or Right Stick

- Pressing Target Button will now toggle (no longer required to press to remove)



New Feature (Settings)



- Rebinding Controls is now available for Keyboard (Gameplay Actions)

- VSync Setting behavior fixed

- Improve Resolution Setting visualization and behavior

- Add Frame Rate Limiters Setting (30, 40,60, unlimited)



Performance Improvements



- Build Size was reduce from 12.2GB to 4.3GB

- VRAM improvements due to Texture compression (without compromising quality)

- Lowered CPU consumption by implementing pooling and refactoring some code

- Reduced lights in the scene while improving lightning.



Polish



- Improve Impact feedback for Hits, Critical Hits and Kill shots

- Sound feedback added on Kill Shot

- Increase range to open chest (Wolf Mode)

- Item Pick Up change from gold to green (gold will be legendary drops)

- Reward and Pick Up items visualization improve

- Add slide animation to objective UI,

- Reduce active time for Objective UI from 30 to 10.

- Input reworks to follow steam player standards

- Improve tutorial text (language)

- Improve Menu Navigation

- Shadow, Light and Water looks better (not so Dark anymore)



Fixes



- Menu Language Navigation

- Spell Book UI error when only Thunder was available

- Slider values are easy and faster to set (speed depend on pressing time)

- Drop down selection on menu (resolution)





