We’ve added some new features based on feedback from players on Discord.

New Features Locations A button to speed up piece animations (not displayed in Temperate 1) Top right of the game screen Support for shortcut keys Bottom right of the settings menu A “Restart From beginning” button Bottom right of the settings menu

Here are the other fixes included in this update:

Buildings Effect Ice Castle Adds snow to the deck every month

Piece Changes Entrepreneur Changed category to Human Architect Changed category to Human Musician Sofia Fixed a bug where the effect did not match the text description