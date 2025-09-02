We’ve added some new features based on feedback from players on Discord.
New Features
Locations
A button to speed up piece animations (not displayed in Temperate 1)
Top right of the game screen
Support for shortcut keys
Bottom right of the settings menu
A “Restart From beginning” button
Bottom right of the settings menu
Here are the other fixes included in this update:
Buildings
Effect
Ice Castle
Adds snow to the deck every month
Piece
Changes
Entrepreneur
Changed category to Human
Architect
Changed category to Human
Musician Sofia
Fixed a bug where the effect did not match the text description
Corrected inconsistent translations of “Reroll” across all languages
