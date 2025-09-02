 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19818666 Edited 2 September 2025 – 04:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve added some new features based on feedback from players on Discord.

New Features

Locations

A button to speed up piece animations (not displayed in Temperate 1)

Top right of the game screen

Support for shortcut keys

Bottom right of the settings menu

A “Restart From beginning” button

Bottom right of the settings menu

Here are the other fixes included in this update:

Buildings

Effect

Ice Castle

Adds snow to the deck every month

Piece

Changes

Entrepreneur

Changed category to Human

Architect

Changed category to Human

Musician Sofia

Fixed a bug where the effect did not match the text description

  • Corrected inconsistent translations of “Reroll” across all languages

Changed files in this update

Depot 2916671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link