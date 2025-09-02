ALICE Patch Notes - Version 0.1.2

Release Date: 2025/9/02



[Character & Ability Adjustments]

- Koraku:

- Adjusted skill Guren Form II: Cyclone – hitting enemies in the air now applies a brief suspension effect

- Adjusted skill Guren Form III: Vortex aerial finisher mechanism

* While airborne, Koraku can actively use Guren Greatsword to execute the Guren Form III: Vortex Finisher early

- Adjusted special visual effects when using Guren Form III: Vortex during an aerial dash

- Adjusted skill War Cry casting timing

* War Cry can now be used while casting other abilities without interrupting them

- Adjusted skill Guren Form IX: Greatsword Descent

* Koraku can now dash and jump during the skill, and damage taken is reduced while charging

- Adjusted Awakening Victory Roar – increased Attack gain at Level 3

- Adjusted Awakening Combat Training – increased the amount of Guren Spirit stacks gained

- Added Awakening Light Step

* Effect: reduces the movement speed penalty while charging, and increases movement speed and jump height after charging

- Adjusted Awakening Predator Instinct

* Added Level 3: grants +1 use of special abilities and faster entry into charge state

- Adjusted Awakening Charge Charge Mastery

* Level 3 new effect: Guren Greatsword can enter charge state faster

- Adjusted passive Guren Spirit – increased stack acquisition rate

- Adjusted Talent Guren Spirit: Zenith – increased initial stacks of Guren Spirit at the start of the game

- Fixed an issue where Koraku could remain permanently slowed when pass levels while charging

- Fixed an issue where Koraku’s Ultra-Heavy Greatsword skill did not apply correctly



- Fixed an issue where Koraku could remain permanently slowed after charging when transitioning between stages

- Fixed an issue where Koraku’s R1 ability did not apply correctly

- Fixed an issue where Koraku’s R1 ability cooldown was not applied correctly on the client



- Takehime:

- Fixed an issue where using her special ability incorrectly put her into combat state



- Alice:

- Fixed an issue where Awakening: Explosive Bomb did not correctly increase explosion radius

- Added Awakening: Weighted Backpack Level 2 – periodically drops a landmine or grenade after moving a certain distance



- Shogun:

- Updated Cyclone Slash projectile visuals



[System & Interface Adjustments]

- Improved in-game randomization algorithm

- Updated exchanger minimap icon

- Updated in-game tips



[Level & Environment Adjustments]

- Fixed tree material errors in the Shelter



[Items & Equipment Adjustments]

- Fixed an issue where Item060 (Charging Shoes) could incorrectly stack up to 200

- Updated Item170 (R's Goblet) stack effect: reduces damage taken

- Adjusted balance for several items:

- Item049 (Optical Scope): Critical chance increased 10% → 8%

- Item056 (Howlingrain Missile): Damage multiplier 300% → 250%; Proc chance 10% → 15%

- Item057 (Nanoworm): Damage multiplier 350% → 300%; Area 24 → 20

- Item061 (Electromagnetic Enery Shield): Extra energy shield 8% → 10%

- Item063 (Life Steel): Max HP increase 25 → 30

- Item079 (Hexagnoal Core): Cooldown reduction 25% → 30%

- Item101 (Swift Anklet): Special ability charges +2 → +3; Special ability cooldown reduction 33% → 15%

- Item116 (Energy Converter): Barrier gain on kill 15 → 25

- Item119 (Devourer's Oath): Base attack +100% & Max HP/2 → Base attack +80% & Max HP/2

- Item123 (Turtle Shell): Block value +15 → +12

- Item127 (Demon-Breaking Arrow): Extra damage vs. Boss +20% → +30%

- Item132 (Herb medicine): Out-of-combat HP regen +3 → +5

- Item146 (Time Bomb): Damage multiplier 180% → 260%

- Item149 (Damaged Optical Camouflage Suit): Invisibility HP threshold 25% → 33%

- Item150 (Acoustics): Out-of-combat movement speed +30% → +25%

- Item151 (Charge Propeller): Extra movement speed on kill 125% → 100%; Duration per stack 0.5s → 1s

- Item164 (Rocket Running Shoes): Damage multiplier 300% → 444%



[Other Fixes]

- Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn inside the Lounge

- Fixed an issue where the talent “Secondary Attack Enhancement” cooldown reduction did not function correctly

- Fixed Fate Altar option probability errors

- Fixed incorrect Alice Coin record on the results screen after reconnecting

- Fixed various material display issues



If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).

If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).

Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.