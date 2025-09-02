ALICE Patch Notes - Version 0.1.2
Release Date: 2025/9/02
[Character & Ability Adjustments]
- Koraku:
- Adjusted skill Guren Form II: Cyclone – hitting enemies in the air now applies a brief suspension effect
- Adjusted skill Guren Form III: Vortex aerial finisher mechanism
* While airborne, Koraku can actively use Guren Greatsword to execute the Guren Form III: Vortex Finisher early
- Adjusted special visual effects when using Guren Form III: Vortex during an aerial dash
- Adjusted skill War Cry casting timing
* War Cry can now be used while casting other abilities without interrupting them
- Adjusted skill Guren Form IX: Greatsword Descent
* Koraku can now dash and jump during the skill, and damage taken is reduced while charging
- Adjusted Awakening Victory Roar – increased Attack gain at Level 3
- Adjusted Awakening Combat Training – increased the amount of Guren Spirit stacks gained
- Added Awakening Light Step
* Effect: reduces the movement speed penalty while charging, and increases movement speed and jump height after charging
- Adjusted Awakening Predator Instinct
* Added Level 3: grants +1 use of special abilities and faster entry into charge state
- Adjusted Awakening Charge Charge Mastery
* Level 3 new effect: Guren Greatsword can enter charge state faster
- Adjusted passive Guren Spirit – increased stack acquisition rate
- Adjusted Talent Guren Spirit: Zenith – increased initial stacks of Guren Spirit at the start of the game
- Fixed an issue where Koraku could remain permanently slowed when pass levels while charging
- Fixed an issue where Koraku’s Ultra-Heavy Greatsword skill did not apply correctly
- Fixed an issue where Koraku could remain permanently slowed after charging when transitioning between stages
- Fixed an issue where Koraku’s R1 ability did not apply correctly
- Fixed an issue where Koraku’s R1 ability cooldown was not applied correctly on the client
- Takehime:
- Fixed an issue where using her special ability incorrectly put her into combat state
- Alice:
- Fixed an issue where Awakening: Explosive Bomb did not correctly increase explosion radius
- Added Awakening: Weighted Backpack Level 2 – periodically drops a landmine or grenade after moving a certain distance
- Shogun:
- Updated Cyclone Slash projectile visuals
[System & Interface Adjustments]
- Improved in-game randomization algorithm
- Updated exchanger minimap icon
- Updated in-game tips
[Level & Environment Adjustments]
- Fixed tree material errors in the Shelter
[Items & Equipment Adjustments]
- Fixed an issue where Item060 (Charging Shoes) could incorrectly stack up to 200
- Updated Item170 (R's Goblet) stack effect: reduces damage taken
- Adjusted balance for several items:
- Item049 (Optical Scope): Critical chance increased 10% → 8%
- Item056 (Howlingrain Missile): Damage multiplier 300% → 250%; Proc chance 10% → 15%
- Item057 (Nanoworm): Damage multiplier 350% → 300%; Area 24 → 20
- Item061 (Electromagnetic Enery Shield): Extra energy shield 8% → 10%
- Item063 (Life Steel): Max HP increase 25 → 30
- Item079 (Hexagnoal Core): Cooldown reduction 25% → 30%
- Item101 (Swift Anklet): Special ability charges +2 → +3; Special ability cooldown reduction 33% → 15%
- Item116 (Energy Converter): Barrier gain on kill 15 → 25
- Item119 (Devourer's Oath): Base attack +100% & Max HP/2 → Base attack +80% & Max HP/2
- Item123 (Turtle Shell): Block value +15 → +12
- Item127 (Demon-Breaking Arrow): Extra damage vs. Boss +20% → +30%
- Item132 (Herb medicine): Out-of-combat HP regen +3 → +5
- Item146 (Time Bomb): Damage multiplier 180% → 260%
- Item149 (Damaged Optical Camouflage Suit): Invisibility HP threshold 25% → 33%
- Item150 (Acoustics): Out-of-combat movement speed +30% → +25%
- Item151 (Charge Propeller): Extra movement speed on kill 125% → 100%; Duration per stack 0.5s → 1s
- Item164 (Rocket Running Shoes): Damage multiplier 300% → 444%
[Other Fixes]
- Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn inside the Lounge
- Fixed an issue where the talent “Secondary Attack Enhancement” cooldown reduction did not function correctly
- Fixed Fate Altar option probability errors
- Fixed incorrect Alice Coin record on the results screen after reconnecting
- Fixed various material display issues
If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).
If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.
