Hello Survivors,

The most comprehensive update for Project Cobalt is now live! This patch includes new features, balance changes, and numerous bug fixes based on your feedback.



⚠️ Important Note

Old save files will be incompatible and reset due to core system changes. We understand this can be frustrating, but these improvements ensure a stronger and long-lasting gameplay experience.



✨ New Features



🧭 Direction arrows added for Cooking Station and Workbench.



💰 Previously unsellable items (e.g., Bone, Medic Corn) can now be sold.



🐍 Snakes now drop loot.



🔥 Oven vs Campfire improvements:



Oven: 5 meals at once, Campfire: 3 meals



Slot stacking supported in Oven



Cooking time: Oven 1s, Campfire 2.5s



Drop time: Oven 0.5s, Campfire 1.5s



Fuel duration: Oven 720s, Campfire 360s



Oven cooks meals 2× faster



🌬️ Oxygen bar added.



🪜 Ladders can now be placed on ceilings.



📦 Inventory Sort (auto-arrange) system added.



⚖️ Gameplay & Balance



🐻 Bear and Deer damage reduced.



🪓 Stone Spear damage lowered in early game.



🌲 Wood & stick drop rates updated:



Large logs → 6–9 branches



Stick trees → 6–8 sticks + leaves



🌱 Farming system revamped: all seeds now yield crops in 1 day.



💧 Thirst critical threshold lowered to 30%.



🔥 Fire duration increased.



🔧 Bug Fixes



🦀 Ninja Crab attacks in trading building fixed.



🎙️ Character voice loops fixed.



📦 Items can now be split in storage & chests.



🚧 Invisible walls and clipping issues reduced.



🍖 Infinite cooked meat bug at campfire fixed.



🏹 Crossbow single arrow → 5 arrow bug fixed.



🦌 Animal loot screen freezing fixed.



🛠️ Attack imbalance during inventory/workbench open reduced.



🧱 New building skeletons are no longer passable.



🔥❄️ Simultaneous heat & cold damage issue fixed.



🌾 Fields can now be rotated.



📉 Items falling below map issue reduced.



😴 Sleep energy reset and save/load issues fixed.



🔍 Workbench craft icons, inventory texts, and build menu icons enlarged.



📜 Login screen improved for clarity.



🪂 Fall damage bug with Flipper fixed.



🌳 Trees/leaves exiting houses no longer pass through walls.



🌊 Oxygen bar works during diving.



🚢 End-game ship text freeze fixed.



🏠 House parts disappearing/rebuilding issue fixed.



🫐 Blueberry unlimited gathering bug removed.



🔨 Non-destroyable house parts can now be deleted and rebuilt.



🧱 2nd floor wall placement issue fixed.



❤️ Character losing health while idle fixed.



🚪 Doors now work properly.



🌩️ Rain/thunder sound plays correctly when muted.



🙏 Thanks

This update was possible thanks to your feedback! Please share bug reports and suggestions on our Discord server.