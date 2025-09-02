Hello Survivors,
The most comprehensive update for Project Cobalt is now live! This patch includes new features, balance changes, and numerous bug fixes based on your feedback.
⚠️ Important Note
Old save files will be incompatible and reset due to core system changes. We understand this can be frustrating, but these improvements ensure a stronger and long-lasting gameplay experience.
✨ New Features
🧭 Direction arrows added for Cooking Station and Workbench.
💰 Previously unsellable items (e.g., Bone, Medic Corn) can now be sold.
🐍 Snakes now drop loot.
🔥 Oven vs Campfire improvements:
Oven: 5 meals at once, Campfire: 3 meals
Slot stacking supported in Oven
Cooking time: Oven 1s, Campfire 2.5s
Drop time: Oven 0.5s, Campfire 1.5s
Fuel duration: Oven 720s, Campfire 360s
Oven cooks meals 2× faster
🌬️ Oxygen bar added.
🪜 Ladders can now be placed on ceilings.
📦 Inventory Sort (auto-arrange) system added.
⚖️ Gameplay & Balance
🐻 Bear and Deer damage reduced.
🪓 Stone Spear damage lowered in early game.
🌲 Wood & stick drop rates updated:
Large logs → 6–9 branches
Stick trees → 6–8 sticks + leaves
🌱 Farming system revamped: all seeds now yield crops in 1 day.
💧 Thirst critical threshold lowered to 30%.
🔥 Fire duration increased.
🔧 Bug Fixes
🦀 Ninja Crab attacks in trading building fixed.
🎙️ Character voice loops fixed.
📦 Items can now be split in storage & chests.
🚧 Invisible walls and clipping issues reduced.
🍖 Infinite cooked meat bug at campfire fixed.
🏹 Crossbow single arrow → 5 arrow bug fixed.
🦌 Animal loot screen freezing fixed.
🛠️ Attack imbalance during inventory/workbench open reduced.
🧱 New building skeletons are no longer passable.
🔥❄️ Simultaneous heat & cold damage issue fixed.
🌾 Fields can now be rotated.
📉 Items falling below map issue reduced.
😴 Sleep energy reset and save/load issues fixed.
🔍 Workbench craft icons, inventory texts, and build menu icons enlarged.
📜 Login screen improved for clarity.
🪂 Fall damage bug with Flipper fixed.
🌳 Trees/leaves exiting houses no longer pass through walls.
🌊 Oxygen bar works during diving.
🚢 End-game ship text freeze fixed.
🏠 House parts disappearing/rebuilding issue fixed.
🫐 Blueberry unlimited gathering bug removed.
🔨 Non-destroyable house parts can now be deleted and rebuilt.
🧱 2nd floor wall placement issue fixed.
❤️ Character losing health while idle fixed.
🚪 Doors now work properly.
🌩️ Rain/thunder sound plays correctly when muted.
🙏 Thanks
This update was possible thanks to your feedback! Please share bug reports and suggestions on our Discord server.
