In order to provide a better gaming experience, we've recently implemented optimizations, adjustments, and bug fixes to the game. Thank you for your understanding and support. We wish you a pleasant journey in Miraland!

★Fixed Issues & Optimizations★

■ September 1, 2025 Updates

★Optimizations★

■ General

● Enhanced display effects for unclaimed key rewards in the \[Deep Echoes] interface.

● Streamlined the level selection process for \[Mira Crown]. After a new phase of \[Mira Crown Pinnacle Contest] begins, stylists who earned specific star ratings in the previous phase of \[Mira Crown Pinnacle Contest] can now skip preliminary rounds. Skipped rounds are auto-completed at three stars, granting immediate rewards.

● Added confirmation pop-ups when exchanging more than 10 items in the \[Resonance] or \[Diamond] section of the Store, showing quantity and results.

● New camera settings under \[Settings > Controls]: \[Camera Distance] for adjusting Nikki's proximity in the open world and \[Field of View] for expanding/reducing visible area.

● Improved photo management: Photos can be deleted right after capture.

● Added \[Prolonged Presence] for the \[Default: Roaming Loong] ability of the \[Clouded Loong] outfit: When enabled, the White Loong lingers for 10 seconds after dismissal. If entering photo mode during this window, the Loong persists throughout the shoot.

■ Graphics & Display

● Added a display device switcher, allowing stylists with multi-monitor setups to seamlessly select which screen runs the game.

● Added support for Intel XeSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation.

■ Co-op Gameplay

● Optimized the performance of various game functions when Stylists are present in public co-op areas such as \[the Sea of Stars].

※ \[Mira Crown], \[Styling Factions], \[Realm Challenge], and \[Folklore Guide] can be accessed without having to leave the co-op area.

※ When in these public co-op areas, tracked solo quests will display corresponding zone-specific hints.

● Stylists can now view solo quest summaries during open-world co-op. Additionally, when in co-op mode, a quick exit co-op shortcut has been added to solo quest detail interfaces.

● Optimized the presentation of open-world co-op invitations, adding a waiting status icon for invitations on the main interface.

● Optimized error messages for co-op invitations, enabling stylists to view failure reasons more clearly when initiating co-op.

● Optimized two-player hand holding performance, improving smoothness and motion effects.

■ Color Lookbook & DIY Workshop

● Optimized the experience of viewing and saving outfit/Dyeing Schemes in the \[Color Lookbook]. After importing and saving a Dyeing Scheme, stylists can choose to jump to the Wardrobe interface and immediately equip the imported scheme.

● Added a button to restore default colors in the \[DIY Workshop] dye interface. Using it removes all applied Dyeing Schemes from currently worn clothing items. Using it again reapplies the removed schemes.

● Optimized the visual indicators displaying outfit pieces' compatibility with Dye effects, Patterns, and Special Effects.

● Optimized warning text during Dyeing Scheme imports for unobtained clothing items and locked palettes.

● Added an unlock function for all available color palettes of the current outfit piece in the palette interface.

★Fixed Issues★

● Fixed an issue where dye effects failed to take effect when switching the \[Snow Script] piece of the \[Clouded Loong] outfit from handheld to worn state.

● Fixed an issue where switching between alternate details of the \[Clouded Loong] outfit overwrote saved Dyeing Scheme for the long style.

● Fixed an issue where arm animations glitched on the \[Earthly Blessing] piece of the \[Gossamer Moonfairy] outfit during the \[Scroll of Splendor: Purification] ability.

● Fixed an issue where Area 2 couldn't be dyed after glowing up the \[Rosecrown Dance] piece of the \[Pink Ribbon Waltz] outfit.

● Fixed an issue where dye effects didn't take effect on the \[Graceful Branch] piece of the \[Misty Poetics] outfit when first entering the open world.

● Fixed an issue where Fireworks order sequences displayed incorrectly after reordering in the \[Fireworks Crafting Station].

● Fixed an issue where players floated uncontrollably when activating the camera while transformed into a Blushbunny in Animal Playtime.

● Fixed an issue where patterns appeared blurry on the \[Searching for Light] piece of the outfit \[Spectral Mist] on certain device models.

● Fixed an issue where NPC Liu Cangxia's hair disappeared in \[Danqing Island] on certain device models.

● Fixed an issue where dye effects malfunctioned in the open world for certain pieces of the \[Blooming Dreams] outfit under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where dye effects malfunctioned in the open world for certain pieces of the \[Timeless Melody] outfit under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where dye effects malfunctioned in the open world for the \[Emerald Lake] outfit piece under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where visual anomalies occurred on pieces of the \[Crimson Rhapsody] outfit under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where visual anomalies occurred on the \[Graceful Departure] piece under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where the two characters didn't return to starting positions after canceling the Loong ride under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where dye effects malfunctioned in the open world for certain pieces of the \[Crimson Feather] outfit under certain conditions.