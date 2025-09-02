Hey Neighbours!

Thanks so much everyone for making the release last week so fun and thank you to everyone who has submitted a bug report so far! I'm making my way through everything now and today's update will take care of the major reported ones. Next stop: getting more of the roadmap features out of the way!

Just a note that I recommend playing at the default 60fps, and if you're using any of the settings in the Experimental area they might cause unexpected issues.

See you in Garland!

<3 Violet

_______________________________________________________________________

2.0.0C - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full and Demo) - 02/09/25

_______________________________________________________________________

General:

- Fixed conflict for window resizing/window switching in windowed mode (PC only).

- Intro - Fixed softlock during NPC movement when playing over 60fps. NOTE: higher/lower FPS is still an experimental feature, please use 60fps for the best experience and if you come across other issues in different fps let me know.

- Photos - Fish - Fixed crash in some situations when taking photos of fish or pets (fish now have a place holder photo in the diary, sexy fish coming soon)

- Photos - Pets/General - Fixed crash in some situations when taking photos of pets or if the animal doesn’t exist.

- Interactions - Adjusted detection order to prioritise closer furniture better (eg. Patrick’s desk, windows)

- Task - Fixed NPCs ticking wrong order during Meet the City task.

- Shops - Added more seedlings to seasonal Florist items.

- UI - Adjusted button hold speed

- Character creation - Player now stays in the chosen direction when refreshing menu.

- Controller - Fixed crash when controller disconnected outside of open gameplay

- Museum - Added highlight to the donation desk.

- Museum - Fixed fish donations not recognising the fish types and rejecting donations.

- Collections App - Fixed donated items not displaying in app.

- Settings - Temporarily removed a few more vsync references.

- Old saves - Small fix for decor/items made before rooftops were available.

Events:

- Birthday party - Fixed crash that occurred in some completion.

- Fixed double Hannah’s from appearing in cutscenes in the Medical Center. (eg. Hannah PE 1)

- Ryan PE 1 - Fixed camera not resetting at the end in some situations.