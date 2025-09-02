 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19818426 Edited 2 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Neighbours!

Thanks so much everyone for making the release last week so fun and thank you to everyone who has submitted a bug report so far! I'm making my way through everything now and today's update will take care of the major reported ones. Next stop: getting more of the roadmap features out of the way!

Just a note that I recommend playing at the default 60fps, and if you're using any of the settings in the Experimental area they might cause unexpected issues.

See you in Garland!

<3 Violet

_______________________________________________________________________

2.0.0C - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full and Demo) - 02/09/25

_______________________________________________________________________

Current song: Tears - Sabrina Carpenter

General:

- Fixed conflict for window resizing/window switching in windowed mode (PC only).

- Intro - Fixed softlock during NPC movement when playing over 60fps. NOTE: higher/lower FPS is still an experimental feature, please use 60fps for the best experience and if you come across other issues in different fps let me know.

- Photos - Fish - Fixed crash in some situations when taking photos of fish or pets (fish now have a place holder photo in the diary, sexy fish coming soon)

- Photos - Pets/General - Fixed crash in some situations when taking photos of pets or if the animal doesn’t exist.

- Interactions - Adjusted detection order to prioritise closer furniture better (eg. Patrick’s desk, windows)

- Task - Fixed NPCs ticking wrong order during Meet the City task.

- Shops - Added more seedlings to seasonal Florist items.

- UI - Adjusted button hold speed

- Character creation - Player now stays in the chosen direction when refreshing menu.

- Controller - Fixed crash when controller disconnected outside of open gameplay

- Museum - Added highlight to the donation desk.

- Museum - Fixed fish donations not recognising the fish types and rejecting donations.

- Collections App - Fixed donated items not displaying in app.

- Settings - Temporarily removed a few more vsync references.

- Old saves - Small fix for decor/items made before rooftops were available.

Events:

- Birthday party - Fixed crash that occurred in some completion.

- Fixed double Hannah’s from appearing in cutscenes in the Medical Center. (eg. Hannah PE 1)

- Ryan PE 1 - Fixed camera not resetting at the end in some situations.

Changed files in this update

