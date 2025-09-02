Attention all detectives, rookies, and Linux enjoyers.

📊 A new summary now appears at the end of the game. This new screen appears just before the credits, and shows how many clues you were able to collect and displays the various subplots and dramas you uncovered while solving the main investigation.



Note: For save files from before version 1.0.52, the subplot information on the stats screen may be incomplete.

🐧 We are also introducing native Linux support! Following our last week release of Mac OS support, we aim to welcome detectives from all operating systems.

🧪 Additionally, we have:

Fixed an issue of the FPS limiter not applying in some instances

Fixed a clock that was tracking time twice in the museum

Fixed issues with the map view not showing the hover information correctly

If you find any bugs or have any feedback, please share it in the active discussion post.

– Metro City PD Serving justice with half a clue and a quarter of lung capacity since 1999.

Nabos Studios Team

Over and out, agents of mayhem 🕵️