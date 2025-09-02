 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19818140 Edited 2 September 2025 – 00:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • 2 new Firearm gear mods (replace existing). 2 of the ‘alternate firemode’ barrel mods have been tentatively disabled

  • New settings: Menu cursor type, Thumbsticks deadzone

Updates

  • (Controllers) Every menu now supports right thumbstick mouse movement and bottom face pad button to click on buttons. 

    • Things that still need to be done: 

      • Left thumbstick working as mouse

      • Specialty buttons like sliders and dropdowns

      • Tooltips showing up 

  • Updated grenade throws to have travel time be dependant on distance, and more realistic arc calculation

  • (Regen Stock) Shield regen increased to 10/s (was 5) but now drains 0.25 energy/s

Fixes

  • Fixed the weird sprinting slowdown when controller left thumbstick is on an angle.

    • (May have to reset keybinds to default for this to take proper effect)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2406181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link