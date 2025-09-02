New
2 new Firearm gear mods (replace existing). 2 of the ‘alternate firemode’ barrel mods have been tentatively disabled
New settings: Menu cursor type, Thumbsticks deadzone
Updates
(Controllers) Every menu now supports right thumbstick mouse movement and bottom face pad button to click on buttons.
Things that still need to be done:
Left thumbstick working as mouse
Specialty buttons like sliders and dropdowns
Tooltips showing up
Updated grenade throws to have travel time be dependant on distance, and more realistic arc calculation
(Regen Stock) Shield regen increased to 10/s (was 5) but now drains 0.25 energy/s
Fixes
Fixed the weird sprinting slowdown when controller left thumbstick is on an angle.
(May have to reset keybinds to default for this to take proper effect)
