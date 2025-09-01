 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19817982 Edited 1 September 2025 – 23:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Players!

We've released Hotfix 1.1.2 to address some bugs and inconveniences in the game.

Simply restart your Steam client and the update will be applied automatically.

Changes

  • Added "View Supporter Credits" option in the Credits screen

  • Adjusted to obtain slightly more Golden Barley

  • Added customizable key bindings

  • Various convenience improvements for boss battles

  • Other bug fixes

Please share your thoughts and feedback on Steam discussions or reviews!

Your feedback means a lot to us.

We'll continue to do our best to provide a stable and enjoyable gaming experience!

