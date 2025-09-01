 Skip to content
Major 1 September 2025 Build 19817977 Edited 2 September 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚔️ Enemy Roster Update! ⚔️

Some familiar faces are leaving the battlefield… The Skeletal Warrior Red, Archer Skeletal Red, and Brute Red have been retired. But don’t think the fight is getting easier — far from it!

We’re introducing three new enemies to keep your battles fresh and challenging:

  • 🏹 New Skeletal Archer – Faster, more precise, and deadlier than ever. Stay on the move, or you’ll find yourself full of arrows.

  • ⚔️ New Skeletal Warrior – Reforged with new combat patterns, this relentless fighter won’t give you a moment’s rest.

  • 💢 Armored Berserker – Heavily armored and brutally aggressive, this new brute charges head-first into battle, breaking through defenses with raw power.

Prepare to adapt your strategies — these foes are built to push you to the limit!

