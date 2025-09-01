- Show money icon for activities even if net worth modifier reduces money to 0
- Adjust Radio Ads image for clarity
- Add checkbox for Mute When Unfocused to Options Menu
- Fix happiness and health not changing from status effects
Update Notes For v1.00.51
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update