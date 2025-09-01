 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19817969 Edited 1 September 2025 – 23:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Show money icon for activities even if net worth modifier reduces money to 0
  • Adjust Radio Ads image for clarity
  • Add checkbox for Mute When Unfocused to Options Menu
  • Fix happiness and health not changing from status effects

Changed files in this update

Depot 2459491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link