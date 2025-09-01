PUNCH PLANET - RENO - VERSION 0.8.4
Version 0.8.4 is now released!
Added new character: Reno
Graphics
Added option for toggling camera shake
Localization
Updated Korean language translation (thank you Elizakun!)
Removed localization of in-game status messages (RESET, HARD, etc)
Credits
Updated credits screen with new VO and translators
Reno
After serving alongside Cid in an elite unit of the Galactic Space Force, Reno and Meme formed their own mercenary hit team. While Cid’s operation specializes in capture and transport, their paths frequently cross when a bounty calls for ‘dead or alive.’ Reno and Cid have no bad blood, but when it comes to Meme, that's a different story.
Move List
General
Health: 1150
Forward Dash is a Run
Has a Super Jump (Down -> Up)
Taunt provides a one-use grenade projectile (per round)
Taunt (Grenade)
Single use projectile
Hits against knocked down opponents
Standing LP
Chains into all lights
Chains into St.MP
Cancels into Specials and Supers (EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)
Crouching LP
Chains into all lights
Cancels into Specials and Supers (EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)
Standing LK
Chains into Hammer Fist (DownForward + MP - Overhead - Combo on Counter-Hit)
Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)
Crouching LK
Chains into itself and Cr.LP
Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)
Standing MP
Chains into Spinning Back Fist (Forward + HP)
Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)
Backwards MP
Chains into Double Upper (Backward + HP)
Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)
Advantage on Block
Crouching MP
Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)
Hammer Fist (Down+Forward MP after Standing LK)
Overhead
DTC combos into Crouching LP
Jumping MP
Chains into Jumping HP
Causes a juggle against airborne opponents
Standing MK
Low attack
Chains into Elbow Drop (DownForward + HP - Overhead - Combo on Counter-Hit - Can chain without hitting the opponent)
Cancels into Run
Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)
Hits against knocked down opponents
Backwards MK
Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)
Poke
Strong DTC followups
Crouching MK
Poke
Strong DTC followups
Standing HP
Forces opponent into a crouching state
Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/Medium/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)
Standing HP (Charged)
Causes a ground bounce
Cancels into Specials and Supers (All.ElbowRush, Light/EX-Wheel.Kick, Super.HeatRush)
Backward HP
Forces opponent into a standing state
Causes a juggle when used against airborne opponents
Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/Medium/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)
Spinning Backfist (Forward HP after Standing MP)
Causes a knockdown
Cancels into Super (Super.HeatRush)
Double Upper (Backward HP after Backward MP)
Cancels into Super (Super.HeatRush)
Strong DTC followups
Crouching HP
Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)
Crouching HP (Charged)
Causes a juggle
Cancels into Jump
Elbow Drop (Down+Forward HP after Standing MK)
Overhead
Causes a knockdown
Second hit will not hit if opponent blocks the first
Jumping HP
Causes a ground spike against airborne opponents
Standing HK
Very Fast
Advantage on Block
Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)
Recovery cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)
Forward HK
Avoids low attacks
Causes a knockdown
Crouching HK
Two hit sweep
Cancels into Specials and Supers (All-LegBreak)
Jumping HK
Causes a juggle against airborne opponents
Elbow Rush (Special - QCF+P)
Heavy version causes a juggle
Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)
Turn Throw (Special - HCB+P - After Regular Elbow Rush)
Followup after hitting with Elbow Rush
Light version must be used against crouching opponents
Medium version must be used against standing opponents
Heavy version must be used against airborne opponents
EX can be used regardless of opponent state
Can cancel into DTC for OTG or Super.HeatRush
Roll (Special - QCF+K)
Leg Break special happens if the kick button is released
Hold kick button to perform just the roll
Heavy roll can cross over knocked down opponents
EX version has no attack but can cross through opponents
Wheel Kick (Special - QCB+K)
Overhead
EX version has two hits and causes a juggle against airborne opponents
Counter (Special - HCB+P)
Absorbs and counters an attack
Light version must be used against crouching attacks
Medium version must be used against standing attacks
Heavy version must be used against high attacks
EX can be used against all attacks
Heat Rush (Super - QCFx2+P)
Costs 2 bars
Very fast startup
Later hits will not come out if first hit is blocked
Can always link into Standing MK in the corner, other attacks if hit higher in the air
Break Bliss (Super - LP->MP->Forward->MK->LK)
Costs 4 bars
Running command grab
Can link into Standing MK -> Elbow Drop
MAXX
HornyToad.Regular: Now only cancellable into EX version of Air G.A.P
HornyToad.EX: No longer cancellable to Air G.A.P
