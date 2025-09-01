PUNCH PLANET - RENO - VERSION 0.8.4

Version 0.8.4 is now released!

Added new character: Reno

Full Change-Log

Graphics

Added option for toggling camera shake

Localization

Updated Korean language translation (thank you Elizakun!)

Removed localization of in-game status messages (RESET, HARD, etc)

Credits

Updated credits screen with new VO and translators

Reno

After serving alongside Cid in an elite unit of the Galactic Space Force, Reno and Meme formed their own mercenary hit team. While Cid’s operation specializes in capture and transport, their paths frequently cross when a bounty calls for ‘dead or alive.’ Reno and Cid have no bad blood, but when it comes to Meme, that's a different story.

Move List

General

Health: 1150

Forward Dash is a Run

Has a Super Jump (Down -> Up)

Taunt provides a one-use grenade projectile (per round)

Taunt (Grenade)

Single use projectile

Hits against knocked down opponents

Standing LP

Chains into all lights

Chains into St.MP

Cancels into Specials and Supers (EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Crouching LP

Chains into all lights

Cancels into Specials and Supers (EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Standing LK

Chains into Hammer Fist (DownForward + MP - Overhead - Combo on Counter-Hit)

Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Crouching LK

Chains into itself and Cr.LP

Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

Standing MP

Chains into Spinning Back Fist (Forward + HP)

Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

Backwards MP

Chains into Double Upper (Backward + HP)

Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

Advantage on Block

Crouching MP

Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Hammer Fist (Down+Forward MP after Standing LK)

Overhead

DTC combos into Crouching LP

Jumping MP

Chains into Jumping HP

Causes a juggle against airborne opponents

Standing MK

Low attack

Chains into Elbow Drop (DownForward + HP - Overhead - Combo on Counter-Hit - Can chain without hitting the opponent)

Cancels into Run

Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

Hits against knocked down opponents

Backwards MK

Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

Poke

Strong DTC followups

Crouching MK

Poke

Strong DTC followups

Standing HP

Forces opponent into a crouching state

Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/Medium/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Standing HP (Charged)

Causes a ground bounce

Cancels into Specials and Supers (All.ElbowRush, Light/EX-Wheel.Kick, Super.HeatRush)

Backward HP

Forces opponent into a standing state

Causes a juggle when used against airborne opponents

Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/Medium/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Spinning Backfist (Forward HP after Standing MP)

Causes a knockdown

Cancels into Super (Super.HeatRush)

Double Upper (Backward HP after Backward MP)

Cancels into Super (Super.HeatRush)

Strong DTC followups

Crouching HP

Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Crouching HP (Charged)

Causes a juggle

Cancels into Jump

Elbow Drop (Down+Forward HP after Standing MK)

Overhead

Causes a knockdown

Second hit will not hit if opponent blocks the first

Jumping HP

Causes a ground spike against airborne opponents

Standing HK

Very Fast

Advantage on Block

Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Recovery cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

Forward HK

Avoids low attacks

Causes a knockdown

Crouching HK

Two hit sweep

Cancels into Specials and Supers (All-LegBreak)

Jumping HK

Causes a juggle against airborne opponents

Elbow Rush (Special - QCF+P)

Heavy version causes a juggle

Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

Turn Throw (Special - HCB+P - After Regular Elbow Rush)

Followup after hitting with Elbow Rush

Light version must be used against crouching opponents

Medium version must be used against standing opponents

Heavy version must be used against airborne opponents

EX can be used regardless of opponent state

Can cancel into DTC for OTG or Super.HeatRush

Roll (Special - QCF+K)

Leg Break special happens if the kick button is released

Hold kick button to perform just the roll

Heavy roll can cross over knocked down opponents

EX version has no attack but can cross through opponents

Wheel Kick (Special - QCB+K)

Overhead

EX version has two hits and causes a juggle against airborne opponents

Counter (Special - HCB+P)

Absorbs and counters an attack

Light version must be used against crouching attacks

Medium version must be used against standing attacks

Heavy version must be used against high attacks

EX can be used against all attacks

Heat Rush (Super - QCFx2+P)

Costs 2 bars

Very fast startup

Later hits will not come out if first hit is blocked

Can always link into Standing MK in the corner, other attacks if hit higher in the air

Break Bliss (Super - LP->MP->Forward->MK->LK)

Costs 4 bars

Running command grab

Can link into Standing MK -> Elbow Drop

MAXX

HornyToad.Regular: Now only cancellable into EX version of Air G.A.P

HornyToad.EX: No longer cancellable to Air G.A.P

