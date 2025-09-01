 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19817961 Edited 2 September 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PUNCH PLANET - RENO - VERSION 0.8.4

Version 0.8.4 is now released!

  • Added new character: Reno

Full Change-Log

Graphics

  • Added option for toggling camera shake

Localization

  • Updated Korean language translation (thank you Elizakun!)

  • Removed localization of in-game status messages (RESET, HARD, etc)

Credits

  • Updated credits screen with new VO and translators

Reno

After serving alongside Cid in an elite unit of the Galactic Space Force, Reno and Meme formed their own mercenary hit team. While Cid’s operation specializes in capture and transport, their paths frequently cross when a bounty calls for ‘dead or alive.’ Reno and Cid have no bad blood, but when it comes to Meme, that's a different story.

Move List

General

  • Health: 1150

  • Forward Dash is a Run

  • Has a Super Jump (Down -> Up)

  • Taunt provides a one-use grenade projectile (per round)

Taunt (Grenade)

  • Single use projectile

  • Hits against knocked down opponents

Standing LP

  • Chains into all lights

  • Chains into St.MP

  • Cancels into Specials and Supers (EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Crouching LP

  • Chains into all lights

  • Cancels into Specials and Supers (EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Standing LK

  • Chains into Hammer Fist (DownForward + MP - Overhead - Combo on Counter-Hit)

  • Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Crouching LK

  • Chains into itself and Cr.LP

  • Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

Standing MP

  • Chains into Spinning Back Fist (Forward + HP)

  • Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

Backwards MP

  • Chains into Double Upper (Backward + HP)

  • Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

  • Advantage on Block

Crouching MP

  • Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Hammer Fist (Down+Forward MP after Standing LK)

  • Overhead

  • DTC combos into Crouching LP

Jumping MP

  • Chains into Jumping HP

  • Causes a juggle against airborne opponents

Standing MK

  • Low attack

  • Chains into Elbow Drop (DownForward + HP - Overhead - Combo on Counter-Hit - Can chain without hitting the opponent)

  • Cancels into Run

  • Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

  • Hits against knocked down opponents

Backwards MK

  • Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

  • Poke

  • Strong DTC followups

Crouching MK

  • Poke

  • Strong DTC followups

Standing HP

  • Forces opponent into a crouching state

  • Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/Medium/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Standing HP (Charged)

  • Causes a ground bounce

  • Cancels into Specials and Supers (All.ElbowRush, Light/EX-Wheel.Kick, Super.HeatRush)

Backward HP

  • Forces opponent into a standing state

  • Causes a juggle when used against airborne opponents

  • Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/Medium/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Spinning Backfist (Forward HP after Standing MP)

  • Causes a knockdown

  • Cancels into Super (Super.HeatRush)

Double Upper (Backward HP after Backward MP)

  • Cancels into Super (Super.HeatRush)

  • Strong DTC followups

Crouching HP

  • Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

Crouching HP (Charged)

  • Causes a juggle

  • Cancels into Jump

Elbow Drop (Down+Forward HP after Standing MK)

  • Overhead

  • Causes a knockdown

  • Second hit will not hit if opponent blocks the first

Jumping HP

  • Causes a ground spike against airborne opponents

Standing HK

  • Very Fast

  • Advantage on Block

  • Cancels into Specials and Supers (Light/EX.ElbowRush, Super.HeatRush)

  • Recovery cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

Forward HK

  • Avoids low attacks

  • Causes a knockdown

Crouching HK

  • Two hit sweep

  • Cancels into Specials and Supers (All-LegBreak)

Jumping HK

  • Causes a juggle against airborne opponents

Elbow Rush (Special - QCF+P)

  • Heavy version causes a juggle

  • Cancels into Supers (Super.HeatRush)

Turn Throw (Special - HCB+P - After Regular Elbow Rush)

  • Followup after hitting with Elbow Rush

  • Light version must be used against crouching opponents

  • Medium version must be used against standing opponents

  • Heavy version must be used against airborne opponents

  • EX can be used regardless of opponent state

  • Can cancel into DTC for OTG or Super.HeatRush

Roll (Special - QCF+K)

  • Leg Break special happens if the kick button is released

  • Hold kick button to perform just the roll

  • Heavy roll can cross over knocked down opponents

  • EX version has no attack but can cross through opponents

Wheel Kick (Special - QCB+K)

  • Overhead

  • EX version has two hits and causes a juggle against airborne opponents

Counter (Special - HCB+P)

  • Absorbs and counters an attack

  • Light version must be used against crouching attacks

  • Medium version must be used against standing attacks

  • Heavy version must be used against high attacks

  • EX can be used against all attacks

Heat Rush (Super - QCFx2+P)

  • Costs 2 bars

  • Very fast startup

  • Later hits will not come out if first hit is blocked

  • Can always link into Standing MK in the corner, other attacks if hit higher in the air

Break Bliss (Super - LP->MP->Forward->MK->LK)

  • Costs 4 bars

  • Running command grab

  • Can link into Standing MK -> Elbow Drop

MAXX

  • HornyToad.Regular: Now only cancellable into EX version of Air G.A.P

  • HornyToad.EX: No longer cancellable to Air G.A.P

Full Change-Log

Changed files in this update

