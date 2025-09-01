 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19817807 Edited 2 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a couple more resolutions

By pressing Q opens a console to make the process of changing maps easier, (both for solo or multiplayer)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055651
