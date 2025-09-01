Added a couple more resolutions
By pressing Q opens a console to make the process of changing maps easier, (both for solo or multiplayer)
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Added a couple more resolutions
By pressing Q opens a console to make the process of changing maps easier, (both for solo or multiplayer)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update