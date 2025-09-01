 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19817698
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Missile Launchers set to any type other than H.E. would lose their loaded missile parts after loading a saved game.
  • Bugfix: Overclocked Deck Cannons had their reload timers reset after loading a saved game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
Windows 32-bit Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
Windows 64-bit Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
