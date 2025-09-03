Updated quests pop-up after chapter 9 and 10 to show after loading the following scene so it's more visible that you got the reward for completing the quest.

Added return portals in The Garden to take you back to the scene that you had portaled from.

All Primordial Uniques that could previously only be purchased can now also drop from Rift Beasts. This chance scales with the number of active Evolutions, and scales slightly with the number of materials that the Rift Beast would drop that are also in the Unique's vendor cost. It's also increased by Corruption and the Circle of Fortune rank bonus which increases the chance for bosses to drop their specific rewards.

Added a chat message notifying players who entered the zone if there's a Mysterious or Torn Rift nearby.

Summon Scorpion: Avalanche boulders created by the Reverberating Strike node can now trigger Avalanche's Crater and Rockfall nodes. When cast this way, Earthquake and Upheaval use the Scorpions' stats, but the player's Earthquake and Upheaval trees.

Evolution's End now displays the evolutions of the Rift Beast it summons. Descriptions of the Evolutions can be viewed when showing mod explanations (alt).

Switching the monitor the game client is running on now updates the screen resolution option in-game to match the new monitor.

Merchant Tokens and Black Market Tokens should now properly display their rarity visuals on the ground and on the minimap.

Temporal Keystones should now properly display their rarity visuals on the ground and on the minimap.

Crystallized hearts should now properly display their rarity visuals on the ground and on the minimap.

Primordial Feathers, Fangs, Petals, and Horns should now properly display their rarity visuals on the ground and on the minimap.

Added a Return To Title button to give the player the ability to return to the login screen from character creation/selection.

Updated the order Primordial Materials display on item tooltips and in Skarven Bloodthorn's shop to match the ordering from the Keys tab of the inventory.

Made some optimization improvements to the following enemies:

Optimized foliage spawning areas and reduced polycount in some scenes to improve GPU performance.

Fire Aura now adds visual effects on enemies it is affecting.

There are now dedicated sounds for when the player enters and exits Mysterious and Torn Rifts.

When being damaged while in a full-screen menu there is now an audio cue to go along with the red visual indicator.

Fixed an issue where Totems would not target spires in Online Mode.

Fixed an issue where hit flash visuals remained on minions after transition.

Ring of Shields: Fixed an issue with Ring of Shields consuming more charges than required on transitions.

Shift: Fixed an issue causing the Through the Shadows node to fail to return the player when the created Shadow was consumed.

Dancing Strikes: Fixed an issue where Tenacious Vitae was applying a more damage over time taken modifier instead of a less damage over time taken modifier.

Aura of Decay: Fixed an issue where modifying the area of an active Aura of Decay, such as with Flay's Open Wounds node, while the aura was attached to another enemy, such as with Flay's Transference node, would sometimes cause the Aura to visually have a different size from its actual area of effect.

Assemble Abomination: Fixed an issue where the Devouring Souls ability, acquired from the Corrupt Palate node, would visually travel upwards when they would expire, instead of disappearing immediately.