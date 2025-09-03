Content Updates
Campaign
Added return portals in The Garden to take you back to the scene that you had portaled from.
Updated quests pop-up after chapter 9 and 10 to show after loading the following scene so it's more visible that you got the reward for completing the quest.
Random Encounters
Added a chat message notifying players who entered the zone if there's a Mysterious or Torn Rift nearby.
All Primordial Uniques that could previously only be purchased can now also drop from Rift Beasts. This chance scales with the number of active Evolutions, and scales slightly with the number of materials that the Rift Beast would drop that are also in the Unique's vendor cost. It's also increased by Corruption and the Circle of Fortune rank bonus which increases the chance for bosses to drop their specific rewards.
Class & Skill Updates
Primalist
Summon Scorpion: Avalanche boulders created by the Reverberating Strike node can now trigger Avalanche's Crater and Rockfall nodes. When cast this way, Earthquake and Upheaval use the Scorpions' stats, but the player's Earthquake and Upheaval trees.
Unique & Set Item Updates
Unique Item Changes
Evolution's End now displays the evolutions of the Rift Beast it summons. Descriptions of the Evolutions can be viewed when showing mod explanations (alt).
Quality of Life & Other Changes
Quality of Life
Added a Return To Title button to give the player the ability to return to the login screen from character creation/selection.
Primordial Feathers, Fangs, Petals, and Horns should now properly display their rarity visuals on the ground and on the minimap.
Crystallized hearts should now properly display their rarity visuals on the ground and on the minimap.
Temporal Keystones should now properly display their rarity visuals on the ground and on the minimap.
Merchant Tokens and Black Market Tokens should now properly display their rarity visuals on the ground and on the minimap.
Added unique sound to Merchant's Guild and Black Market token drops.
Switching the monitor the game client is running on now updates the screen resolution option in-game to match the new monitor.
General UI
Updated the order Primordial Materials display on item tooltips and in Skarven Bloodthorn's shop to match the ordering from the Keys tab of the inventory.
Performance
Optimized foliage spawning areas and reduced polycount in some scenes to improve GPU performance.
Made some optimization improvements to the following enemies:
Draal Queen
Large Temple Construct
Marble Guardian
Chosen Erased
Rewoven
Soulless Husk
Visual & Sound Changes
Skills
Fire Aura now adds visual effects on enemies it is affecting.
Enemies & NPCs
Adjusted sounds for Gorilla enemies and the Gorilla Bone Golem cosmetic.
Polished Skarven Bloodthorn's animations.
Other
When being damaged while in a full-screen menu there is now an audio cue to go along with the red visual indicator.
There are now dedicated sounds for when the player enters and exits Mysterious and Torn Rifts.
Bug Fixes
Skills & Passives
Fixed an issue where Totems would not target spires in Online Mode.
Fixed an issue where hit flash visuals remained on minions after transition.
Ring of Shields: Fixed an issue with Ring of Shields consuming more charges than required on transitions.
Shift: Fixed an issue causing the Through the Shadows node to fail to return the player when the created Shadow was consumed.
Dancing Strikes: Fixed an issue where Tenacious Vitae was applying a more damage over time taken modifier instead of a less damage over time taken modifier.
Aura of Decay: Fixed an issue where modifying the area of an active Aura of Decay, such as with Flay's Open Wounds node, while the aura was attached to another enemy, such as with Flay's Transference node, would sometimes cause the Aura to visually have a different size from its actual area of effect.
Assemble Abomination: Fixed an issue where the Devouring Souls ability, acquired from the Corrupt Palate node, would visually travel upwards when they would expire, instead of disappearing immediately.
Swipe: Fixed an issue where the Primal Resonance node would have no effect if the closest companion's ability was not equipped on the player's action bar, such as the additional Wolf provided by the Permanent Bond node.
Items
Fixed an issue where the guaranteed Shrine Boots from the Chronomancer's Supplies cache had three non-sealed suffixes. The increased cooldown recovery speed affix is now sealed like it was prior to 1.3. This does not affect items that have already dropped.
Fixed an issue where "on kill" effects were not triggered by Thicket of Blinding Light or Scournful Blood.
Fixed an issue where Tier 2 of The Invoker's Scorching Grasp Reforged Prefix shard did not have its Ignite on Hit properly capped at 10%.
Campaign
Fixed an issue where a visual distortion would sometimes pass by in the Garden.
Fixed an issue where flower and mushroom objects introduced in chapter 10 would block projectiles.
Fixed an issue in the Last Refuge Outskirts preventing navigation of some stairs.
Monolith
Fixed an issue where killing Liath with certain types of damage would cause the Farsight Turtle woven echo to enter a state where you could not progress.
Fixed projectiles being destroyed around crafting objects in woven echoes, such as Oerden's Watch.
Fixed an issue where basic Arena echoes could spawn multiple champion enemies in the final wave.
Dungeon
Fixed an issue where spending a key to respawn in an Offline Dungeon would bring the player to their last visited town instead of respawning them in the active dungeon run.
Arena
Fixed an issue where arena portals were not affected by equipped portal cosmetics.
Fixed an issue where arena portals spawned on your mouse cursor instead of in front of you.
Fixed an issue where arena portals didn't play their spawn animation.
Random Encounters
Fixed an issue where Skarven Bloodhunter would sometimes not follow you into caves.
Fixed an issue where a bone in the starting area of caves could block the player's view when spawning.
Fixed an issue where the minimap would not be visible for Cave scenes from the campaign if you joined a party member in one that was already open.
Fixed an issue where you could see Skarven's shop when he is not in merchant mode or outside caves.
Fixed player navigation being interrupted in certain cases close to stairs in Tombs and Caves.
Factions
Fixed the Circle of Fortune rank bonus that increases the chance for bosses to drop their specific rewards not applying to drop-only Primordial Uniques.
Enemies
Fixed a rare issue where enemies would appear invisible due to client desync.
Fixed an issue where t-rex enemies would not respond for a moment after spawn.
Fixed an issue in online mode where enemies would sometimes visually spawn at the wrong location and appear to shift between their intended spawn location and where they appeared to spawn.
Fixed an issue where Lagon could rarely spawn at the wrong location in his arena.
Fixed an issue where enemies and minions whose abilities were cancelled, such as when stunned or forcibly teleported, would cause them to wait for the normal duration of the ability before being able to take another action.
Added missing sound for Thornclaw enemies entrance.
Added missing sound for dragon egg destruction in chapter 10.
Reduced the volume of Fire Drake's fire breath attack.
Fixed an issue with The Husk of Elder Pannion where it would not have an outline and its health bar would be too high.
Fixed an issue where Desert Spitters would have their stunned visual effect too high.
Fixed some visual issues with Void Husks.
Removed old Architect Liath voiceover lines from several places that were missed with her initial voiceover update.
UI
Fixed an issue where loot labels would appear over the top of the minimap.
Fixed an issue where opening up your factions panel the first time after logging in always showed the Forgotten Knights menu. It now defaults to the faction you last had open.
Text
Fixed the incorrect second dialogue option for the Chronomancer NPC when using a non-English language.
Other
Fixed an issue where the Realm Hopper cosmetic pet was not playing its sounds other than its initial summon.
Fixed an issue where parts of the Frozen Fang Mask cosmetic helm would not be visible when in atmospheric effects like fog or smoke.
Fixed an issue where, after using a Town Portal to leave a scene, returning to that scene by Portal in the Town would not apply the Grace Period to the player.
Fixed ancient bones having a shorter pickup range than gold, but no pickup delay.
