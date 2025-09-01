 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19817616 Edited 1 September 2025 – 22:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Quick patch today!

✨ Intro polished up – smoother start to the adventure.
⚔️ All attacks & defenses hit harder – card battles are faster, punchier, and more fun.

That’s it for now—just keeping things lively! Thanks for playing 💛

Kevin
— dev

