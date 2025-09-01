Quick patch today!
✨ Intro polished up – smoother start to the adventure.
⚔️ All attacks & defenses hit harder – card battles are faster, punchier, and more fun.
That’s it for now—just keeping things lively! Thanks for playing 💛
Kevin
— dev
Small Fixes Update
