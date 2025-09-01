- Hot patch fix. Bad end no longer triggered if you decide to go to Ryuvia, sink every ship except Arcadius, then capture Arcadius' ship last.
Patch 1.2.0.9: Now Live!
Update notes via Steam Community
WARNING: Save files made in this version cannot be loaded into older versions of the game!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update