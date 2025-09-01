 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19817551 Edited 1 September 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
WARNING: Save files made in this version cannot be loaded into older versions of the game!

  • Hot patch fix. Bad end no longer triggered if you decide to go to Ryuvia, sink every ship except Arcadius, then capture Arcadius' ship last.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3854881
