1 September 2025 Build 19817520 Edited 1 September 2025 – 22:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Change the HTML version of the manual to remember the scroll position when re-opening it
  • Improve tutorial text introducing radio broadcasting to clarify that chips continue broadcasting until a 0 is written (bug credit: davidus)

