Added new Mouse Locked setting, which binds the cursor to the game window in windowed mode. Its tab position in the Graphics tab may change.

Added new virtual cursor based on contemporary cursors and scaled to UI scaling factor.

Quest items generating in lairs now use appropriate lair generation code so they remain hidden until their containing room is discovered.

Mouse is now locked to the screen in fullscreen mode.

Pernicious and extremely old bug where custom keybindings weren't saved or loaded properly.