Changes
Added new virtual cursor based on contemporary cursors and scaled to UI scaling factor.
Added new Mouse Locked setting, which binds the cursor to the game window in windowed mode. Its tab position in the Graphics tab may change.
Bugfixes
Quest items generating in lairs now use appropriate lair generation code so they remain hidden until their containing room is discovered.
Mouse is now locked to the screen in fullscreen mode.
Pernicious and extremely old bug where custom keybindings weren't saved or loaded properly.
Fixed some more monster pathing issues. Monsters now appropriately wait at last visual contact for reestablishing contact.
Changed files in this update