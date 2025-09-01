 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19817511 Edited 1 September 2025 – 22:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added new virtual cursor based on contemporary cursors and scaled to UI scaling factor.

  • Added new Mouse Locked setting, which binds the cursor to the game window in windowed mode. Its tab position in the Graphics tab may change.

Bugfixes

  • Quest items generating in lairs now use appropriate lair generation code so they remain hidden until their containing room is discovered.

  • Mouse is now locked to the screen in fullscreen mode.

  • Pernicious and extremely old bug where custom keybindings weren't saved or loaded properly.

  • Fixed some more monster pathing issues. Monsters now appropriately wait at last visual contact for reestablishing contact.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2654291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link