- Mutation slots no longer get locked when an item is mutating.
- Added a visual cue for which slot you are dropping a component when dragging a component and when a component is selected.
- Fixed a bug where switching a component from the mutation chamber with a component with maximum mutations was possible
Join our Discord Community: https://discord.gg/Rp6W7KRc4D
Playtest 0.2.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update