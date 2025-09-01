 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19817495 Edited 1 September 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Mutation slots no longer get locked when an item is mutating.
- Added a visual cue for which slot you are dropping a component when dragging a component and when a component is selected.
- Fixed a bug where switching a component from the mutation chamber with a component with maximum mutations was possible

Join our Discord Community: https://discord.gg/Rp6W7KRc4D

Changed files in this update

Depot 3923801
