Easy Bubbles v1.4 – 8th Fish Pack Update

We’re excited to announce that the 8th Fish Pack is here, bringing 58 brand-new prehistoric fish to your aquariums! From mighty ocean giants to bizarre ancient swimmers, this update adds even more variety and depth to your underwater world.

What’s new in v1.4:

🐟 58 new prehistoric fish species to discover and collect

📦 The 8th Fish Pack expands your aquarium possibilities

🌊 More variety for your aquarium setups and combinations

🎨 Each fish is carefully designed with a unique look and charm

Whether you’re a collector aiming to complete your aquarium or just love relaxing with new aquatic friends, this update is packed with ancient wonders for you to enjoy.

Thank you for playing and supporting Easy Bubbles! Your feedback and love help us keep growing the aquarium world.