Hi, everyone!

This update brings a brand new pause menu in the style of a mobile phone. With my future plans on how progression will work in Scoot, through gaining followers, I figured a phone styled menu was needed. And as always, there's lots of other changes, fixes, and additions!

Phone Menu

Your phone comes with a number of apps that all represent different features in the game. Things like customisation and the replay editor can now be accessed through this menu. This also leaves the door open for easily adding new apps in the future and having it feel like it naturally fits in the game!

Overhauled Flips

One of the most requested changes are to flips. I've found that people generally like how combining flips and spins worked, but they weren't a fan of how the inputs worked to enter a flip. That's all been changed to now just pushing the left stick up or down while you're in the air! Flips will automatically complete once you let go of the stick. This gives so much more control and allows for easier double flips.

Faster Spinning

You're now able to hold the right stick down while spinning in order to spin faster!

A couple other notable changes:

Removed the Tool Wheel in favour of the phone menu

Tricks will stop slower the more drastic the animation is (reduces snappiness)

Scooter ragdoll carries momentum from animation

Optimisations made to Jumbo Jump Island

I hope you all enjoy the update! Got a big one planned next 👀

Cheers,

Matt