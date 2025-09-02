With this update, we have a highly requested midship, as well as a revamped garage!



New Car: SRX





A rear-wheel drive midship with decent power, the SRX is able to handle all sorts of courses well with its unique handling.



Garage Overhaul







We agree with feedback that it was a little weird for modifying the car in a paint booth, so here's a brand new beautiful garage to work on your cars in! Furthermore, there is a "walk around" mode that you can use to admire your creations, as well as to walk up to each part to modify them directly!



Changelog