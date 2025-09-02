With this update, we have a highly requested midship, as well as a revamped garage!
New Car: SRX
A rear-wheel drive midship with decent power, the SRX is able to handle all sorts of courses well with its unique handling.
Garage Overhaul
We agree with feedback that it was a little weird for modifying the car in a paint booth, so here's a brand new beautiful garage to work on your cars in! Furthermore, there is a "walk around" mode that you can use to admire your creations, as well as to walk up to each part to modify them directly!
Changelog
Added SRX
Added new garage environment
Added new garage walk-around mode
Slight power buff to Mizuka
Fixed joining lobbies with wrong password crashing lobby
Fixed part price on mitsurin
New collision sounds
New headlight shape
Rendering optimizations to tyres
Added shadow rendering optimzation to SRX (under testing)
