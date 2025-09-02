 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19817391 Edited 2 September 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With this update, we have a highly requested midship, as well as a revamped garage!

New Car: SRX

A rear-wheel drive midship with decent power, the SRX is able to handle all sorts of courses well with its unique handling.

Garage Overhaul


We agree with feedback that it was a little weird for modifying the car in a paint booth, so here's a brand new beautiful garage to work on your cars in! Furthermore, there is a "walk around" mode that you can use to admire your creations, as well as to walk up to each part to modify them directly!

Changelog

  • Added SRX

  • Added new garage environment

  • Added new garage walk-around mode

  • Slight power buff to Mizuka

  • Fixed joining lobbies with wrong password crashing lobby

  • Fixed part price on mitsurin

  • New collision sounds

  • New headlight shape

  • Rendering optimizations to tyres

  • Added shadow rendering optimzation to SRX (under testing)

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2113901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link