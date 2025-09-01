 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19817342
Update notes via Steam Community

When Bugs Turn to Ash

We fixed several issues to improve stability:

  • The ESC menu now works correctly.

  • The tunnel width has been adjusted.

  • Highlight appears around entrances after selecting a module.

  • Collisions in the Elven module corrected.

  • Goblin interactions have been adjusted.

  • Build mode camera speed has been corrected.

  • Trap collision problems have been fixed.

  • The gaps and holes in the Witch Village modules have been sealed.

  • Cursor behaviour has been corrected.

  • The crash reporting system has been implemented.

  • Trap interactions in raids have been disabled.

  • Fast slot access in raids, hubs, and builds has been fixed.

The world has become somewhat fairer, but traps and monsters remain.

