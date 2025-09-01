When Bugs Turn to Ash
We fixed several issues to improve stability:
The ESC menu now works correctly.
The tunnel width has been adjusted.
Highlight appears around entrances after selecting a module.
Collisions in the Elven module corrected.
Goblin interactions have been adjusted.
Build mode camera speed has been corrected.
Trap collision problems have been fixed.
The gaps and holes in the Witch Village modules have been sealed.
Cursor behaviour has been corrected.
The crash reporting system has been implemented.
Trap interactions in raids have been disabled.
Fast slot access in raids, hubs, and builds has been fixed.
The world has become somewhat fairer, but traps and monsters remain.
Changed files in this update