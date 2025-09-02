 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19817270 Edited 2 September 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 0.380b
Skins and Achievements

Systems:
  • Added Achievements system. Completing achievements will usually unlock a character skin as a reward.
    Note: this system is still in an early state, so its pretty rough and not yet connected to the Steam achievements system, but it will be in the future.
  • Added Skins system. You can unlock new skins by completing achievements. To change character skin, you can click on 'Skins' button under a character card/portrait in their info panel (the panel that appears after you right-click the card).
    Note that the button only appears for characters that actually have skins.


Achievements:
  • Added first 2 achievements


Skins:
  • Added first skins for: Fortune Teller and Lilis


Other:
  • Added 'Credits' panel and button in menu
  • Added 'Achievements' panel and button in menu


Art:
  • Slightly changed Medium art

Changed files in this update

