Skins and Achievements
Systems:
- Added Achievements system. Completing achievements will usually unlock a character skin as a reward.
Note: this system is still in an early state, so its pretty rough and not yet connected to the Steam achievements system, but it will be in the future.
- Added Skins system. You can unlock new skins by completing achievements. To change character skin, you can click on 'Skins' button under a character card/portrait in their info panel (the panel that appears after you right-click the card).
Note that the button only appears for characters that actually have skins.
Achievements:
- Added first 2 achievements
Skins:
- Added first skins for: Fortune Teller and Lilis
Other:
- Added 'Credits' panel and button in menu
- Added 'Achievements' panel and button in menu
Art:
- Slightly changed Medium art
Changed files in this update