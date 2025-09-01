 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19816997 Edited 1 September 2025 – 21:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
* Fixed bug with Unique Reward System for Primal Essence in multiplayer
* Old Wyrm Scale now will be dropped by Scaleblight
* Removed raw hide belt from some lvl40+ monsters
* Regression to DirectX 11 to try improves stability
* Started work on new journal

