Rise of Transport is finally live!

It’s been a long road to reach this point. As a solo developer taking on the work of a full team, this is without a doubt one of the most important moments of my career. But this is only the beginning.

Rise of Transport is just the tip of the iceberg of an open-world, physics-based simulation and RPG framework that I’ve been developing for almost 10 years out of my passion for simulations. Now it’s time to put my work out there!

What matters most to me now is hearing your feedback. When you’re multitasking in every direction, it’s easy to lose objectivity about the results. My first priority will be to track down issues, polish what’s already in the game, and ensure the network experience is rewarding.

As an early access indie simulation, please keep in mind there will be rough edges. But for those willing to embrace the glitches in the matrix, there will be a “Release Week Event” with x2 earnings during the first week! and 10% off during the first 30 days.!