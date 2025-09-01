✈️ **General**
- reworked max simultaneous request logic
- holding cart now rounds movement speed.
- this means that you can no longer slow walk with the cart on controller but should help sync when both characters are holding it
- reduced tutorial task complete volume
- passengers now wave back instead of dance
- oven now only spawns when necessary
- reworked violation logic so it now pulls count in a different (more reliable) way
🌎 **Localization**
- spanish translations updated
- japanese translations updated
- fixed scaling on calendar description for other languages
**Networking**
- fixed some navigation issues in the online multiplayer menu
- added soft keyboard for join session text input
👀**Visual**
- adjusted stink visuals for clarity
⚖️ **Balance**
- day 13 is now also a night flight
- reduced exploding soda chance by 50%
- increased stinky passenger chance by 50%
- wide body training flights are now on the 224 instead of the 226
- unresolved medical emergencies (dead passengers) now count as violations
- increased flight capacity on wide body training day from 40% > 60%
**Optimizations**
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where passengers would sometimes fly away during turbulence
- fixed a bug on the main menu where the remove player button wasnt visible sometimes when a second player was there
- fixed a bug where two flight deck doors would spawn
Changed files in this update