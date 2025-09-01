 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19816945 Edited 1 September 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✈️ **General**

- reworked max simultaneous request logic

- holding cart now rounds movement speed.

- this means that you can no longer slow walk with the cart on controller but should help sync when both characters are holding it

- reduced tutorial task complete volume

- passengers now wave back instead of dance

- oven now only spawns when necessary

- reworked violation logic so it now pulls count in a different (more reliable) way

🌎 **Localization**

- spanish translations updated

- japanese translations updated

- fixed scaling on calendar description for other languages

**🛜Networking**

- fixed some navigation issues in the online multiplayer menu

- added soft keyboard for join session text input

👀**Visual**

- adjusted stink visuals for clarity

⚖️ **Balance**

- day 13 is now also a night flight

- reduced exploding soda chance by 50%

- increased stinky passenger chance by 50%

- wide body training flights are now on the 224 instead of the 226

- unresolved medical emergencies (dead passengers) now count as violations

- increased flight capacity on wide body training day from 40% > 60%

**Optimizations**

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where passengers would sometimes fly away during turbulence

- fixed a bug on the main menu where the remove player button wasnt visible sometimes when a second player was there

- fixed a bug where two flight deck doors would spawn

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3582611
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3582612
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link