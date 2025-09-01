 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19816897 Edited 1 September 2025 – 21:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just applying some small fixes based on user feedback! You may notice that your config settings (Kanji Mode settings, font choice, SFX values, etc.) get reset. Sorry about that! I'll be looking to make an update to avoid this in the future.

Happy Learning!

Lun

