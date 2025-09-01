-Made it so melee enemies don't kill projectiles anymore (so now you can grapple onto them and stuff).
-Made it so sub projectiles consider the extra delay of the projectile when adding delay
-Buffed Ghost Matter by reducing its delay from 0.5 to 0.25
-Buffed power by increasing its damage from 10 to 15
-Buffed scattershot by reducing its delay from 0.75 to 0.5
Update 1.4.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3830301
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3830302
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update