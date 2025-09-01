-Made it so melee enemies don't kill projectiles anymore (so now you can grapple onto them and stuff).

-Made it so sub projectiles consider the extra delay of the projectile when adding delay

-Buffed Ghost Matter by reducing its delay from 0.5 to 0.25

-Buffed power by increasing its damage from 10 to 15

-Buffed scattershot by reducing its delay from 0.75 to 0.5