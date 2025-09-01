 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19816869 Edited 1 September 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Made it so melee enemies don't kill projectiles anymore (so now you can grapple onto them and stuff).
-Made it so sub projectiles consider the extra delay of the projectile when adding delay
-Buffed Ghost Matter by reducing its delay from 0.5 to 0.25
-Buffed power by increasing its damage from 10 to 15
-Buffed scattershot by reducing its delay from 0.75 to 0.5

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3830301
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3830302
  • Loading history…
