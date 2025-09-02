Hello Survivors

Last Outpost is finally leaving the early access with new content and more! Let's look at what's new and what changed.

Doomwalk Valley

Doomwalk Valley is the final level of the game, bringing together ground and water vehicles in one stage for new challenges and strategies. A new vehicle, the Jetski is introduced exclusively for this level. The Jetski comes with its own unique ability, Torpedo Shot, making it a powerful but level-specific addition available only in Doomwalk Valley.

This level also features a unique boss fight, prepare to face the Walking Bastion of Doom, a massive moving fortress equipped with powerful abilities that will test all of your skills.

Renewed Menu Art

A brand new main menu has been designed by a professional pixel artist. I’m very happy with how it turned out but I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

In Game Tutorials

Tutorials now continue during gameplay. Mechanics are explained when needed, helping you to learn step by step. This feature can be disabled in the settings for experienced players.

Gameplay & Balance

Borders of the map are now visible with dedicated particle effects, making it easier to see the playable area.

Sniper units now distribute their fire more intelligently, avoiding over-focusing on a single target.

The tutorial has been fully redesigned with improved visuals and updated tasks. It now explains mechanics in greater detail, making the introduction clearer and more helpful for new players.

Strong Leadership perk fixed. units can now attack while moving under command, making them far more effective.

Volt Guard Tower HP adjusted: 1200 → 900.

Level 2 Towers HP increased by 15%.

Building placements adjusted for better combat efficiency.

Motorcycle Sidecar damage increased: 10 → 12.

All building HP increased by ~10–20% based on feedback, making them feel sturdier.

Hero units are now tougher. Their HP and damage have been increased to make them stand out from regular units.

Tactical Emplacement building improved: more efficient and resistant to enemy attacks.

Scene transitions are now significantly faster.

Wave balancing adjusted across all levels to match new gameplay changes.

Bug Fixes

Settings menu redesigned with clearer visuals and options.

Fixed a tutorial bug where skipping a task caused errors.

Tech Tree popup positioning corrected for different resolutions, no more off-screen popups.

Minor localization mistakes corrected in several languages.

Vehicled Car rotation speed fixed (improved controls).

Building placement slider now uses better contrast colors, adapting to map palettes for clearer visibility.

Damage colliders of vehicled and large enemies now properly match their rotation, ensuring accurate hit detection.

Tankette KV2 “Fortified Position” passive fixed, now works continuously as intended.

Cursor updated to be more visible and recognizable in all areas.

Thank you for playing and supporting me through Early Access. Your feedback is what helped shape this release. If you find something that feels unbalanced or notice an issue, don’t hesitate to share it with me.

Good luck out there, Raiders. Stay alive!

-Kemal