1 September 2025 Build 19816763 Edited 1 September 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- translation fixes (especially German)
- UI performance optimization
- fixed strange minimap exit zoom
- settings - switching keyboard or controller button icon based on current controller
- fixed bug where the entire gui was hidden and game paused

