- translation fixes (especially German)
- UI performance optimization
- fixed strange minimap exit zoom
- settings - switching keyboard or controller button icon based on current controller
- fixed bug where the entire gui was hidden and game paused
2025.9.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3812901
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update