Tumble Egg now features Steam achievements -
Six brand-new achievements have been added to the game to indicate player progress and reward completed challenges!
The achievements will require players to complete qualifying tasks, even if they have already been completed in previous builds of the game.
Season/level completion achievements will be unlocked when the player reaches the last nest of each season.
New Achievements:
Spring Complete
Summer Complete
Fall Complete
Winter Complete
Coin Collector
Completionist
Changed files in this update