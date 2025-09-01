 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19816757 Edited 1 September 2025 – 22:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Tumble Egg now features Steam achievements -

  • Six brand-new achievements have been added to the game to indicate player progress and reward completed challenges!

  • The achievements will require players to complete qualifying tasks, even if they have already been completed in previous builds of the game.

  • Season/level completion achievements will be unlocked when the player reaches the last nest of each season.

New Achievements:

  1. Spring Complete

  2. Summer Complete

  3. Fall Complete

  4. Winter Complete

  5. Coin Collector

  6. Completionist

Changed files in this update

