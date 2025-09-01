Hey degens~ Thanks for making our launch a great one!

It's a mix of celebration and enthusiastic bug-extermination over here. Here're the notes from our first patch!

🔎 River had figured out how to hide in the loading screens... but no more! She should now be somewhere on Phoenix Island. This is backwards-compatible with existing saves!

🔎 Charlie was causing softlocks at the graveyard. We gave him a stern talking-to and he shouldn't anymore.

🔎 Fixed colliders in the grocery store. No more visits to aisle null.

🔎 Reduced Brittany's love of wieners just enough to prevent an infinite loop.

🔎 Quality of Life: Added the spacebar as an option for progressing through dialogue.

🔎 Translations: Updated translations to fix several issues in Japanese, Spanish and other languages.

Known Issues:

🔎 Incorrect dialogue speaker in Rayou's introduction.

🔎 Controller buttons are not responsive in all menus. Hover over a button with the mouse to re-activate them.

⚠️ Ooops! Our hotfix came in so hot it burned the credits page! We'll need a Hotfix the Sequel to cool them off.

Happy sleuthing!