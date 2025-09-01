Update, Version 20250901
English
[Enemy]New Enemy: Werewolf Deathsquad (Details are still being sorted out.)
[Wonderland Travel Agency]Wolf-Themed locations may now have Werewolf Deathsquads.
[Defense Material Needed]This type of random quest may now sometimes ask for Dr. Klein's Quick Concrete. (The amount required is much smaller than basic materials such as wood and stone.)
[The Nise Federation]New Song: All Hail the Nise Federation!
[Boombox]You can now listen to <<All Hail the Nise Federation!>> in the Boombox.
简体中文
【敌人】新敌人：狼人暗杀队
【奇幻之地旅行社】狼人主题的地点现在可能出现狼人暗杀队
【需要防御材料】此类随机任务现在可能会需要克莱因博士的速效水泥。（需求的数量相对于类似石头和木材等基础原料少很多。）
【尼斯联盟】新歌曲：尼斯联盟万岁！
【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器中听《尼斯联盟万岁！》
