English##########Content################[Enemy]New Enemy: Werewolf Deathsquad (Details are still being sorted out.)[Wonderland Travel Agency]Wolf-Themed locations may now have Werewolf Deathsquads.[Defense Material Needed]This type of random quest may now sometimes ask for Dr. Klein's Quick Concrete. (The amount required is much smaller than basic materials such as wood and stone.)[The Nise Federation]New Song: All Hail the Nise Federation![Boombox]You can now listen to < > in the Boombox.简体中文##########Content################【敌人】新敌人：狼人暗杀队【奇幻之地旅行社】狼人主题的地点现在可能出现狼人暗杀队【需要防御材料】此类随机任务现在可能会需要克莱因博士的速效水泥。（需求的数量相对于类似石头和木材等基础原料少很多。）【尼斯联盟】新歌曲：尼斯联盟万岁！【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器中听《尼斯联盟万岁！》Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场