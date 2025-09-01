Lots of updates - as usual PianoGlow is heavily based on user feedback:

Falling Notes Mode - adjustable time: You can adjust the time in the Falling Notes game mode and also load/save checkpoints to practice specific sections more. Thanks @jax05282 for the idea.

Circle Of Fifths - Interactive: You can hover on the Circle of Fifths to preview the triad chord (left/right click to play the triad or 7th respectively). It can be hidden under Settings > Show/Hide. This is fundamental and helpful for new beginners, which is why it's enabled by default so they know it exists (but it can be disabled).

SoundFont Presets - As a minority of SoundFont files contain more than one preset (sometimes referred to as instruments), you can now access these individual presets. Thanks @7vlw for the idea.

Customize Glow/Particles: You can now customize the glow of the note beams which will improve visibility (thanks @Wh0ze for suggesting this idea) and remove the particle effects (thank you @Shoeb for the idea).

SoundFont Creator: A very simple SoundFont creator has been added if you want to make your own SoundFonts.

Tip Sent/Received Achievements: +19 tip achievements added and fixed, given when you send/receive coins in multiplayer.

Wooting Improvements: The algorithms on the Wooting analog keyboards on inferring velocity has been improved but will improve again later after further testing.

Several new SoundFonts (in the Funny category): Thanks to KreativeKorp for providing permission in adding several of these SoundFont files in.

Fixed showing misleading triads & improved chord identifier: in the treble/bass staff, fixed misleading notes that showed when in conjuction with the chord identifier (e.g. now shows Eb G Bb instead of D# G A#) for the Eb triad. Thanks @Nyx for the consultation and his music knowledge!

Record With Transpose: Option when recording MIDI to record the note transposed or the note pressed. Thanks @noakopiano for the idea.

Ultra-wide HD monitor support: UI better fits e.g. 3440x1440. Thanks @HeRmEtIkA for reporting this issue.