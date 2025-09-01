 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19816509
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates:
Added an Additional Papyrus Plant.
Magic Spell Tooltips will now show an Estimated Can Cast amount.
Arrow Tooltip now shows an Estimated Can Fire amount.
Added Two Additional Gnolls.

