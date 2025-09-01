 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19816446
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 1.0.7
- On first launch, the game will now automatically detect your Steam language settings and switch to that language.
- Added support for German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and French.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3723722
macOS Depot 3723723
