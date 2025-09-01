Update 1.0.7
- On first launch, the game will now automatically detect your Steam language settings and switch to that language.
- Added support for German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and French.
Update 1.0.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3723722
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3723723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update